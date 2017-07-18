FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
20 days ago
BRIEF-Extraction Oil & Gas provides preliminary second quarter 2017 financial and operational data
July 18, 2017 / 12:56 PM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-Extraction Oil & Gas provides preliminary second quarter 2017 financial and operational data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Extraction Oil & Gas Inc

* Extraction Oil & Gas - preliminary estimates for Q2 average net sales volumes between 43.3 and 45.1 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (Mboe/d)

* Extraction Oil & Gas sees Q2 2017 preliminary net income between $4.0 to $4.2 million, down about 53 percent sequentially

* Extraction Oil & Gas - preliminary Q2 estimated adjusted EBITDAX between $70.1 million and $79.2 million

* Extraction Oil & Gas -‍ estimates during Q2, aggregate drilling, completion, leasehold, midstream capital expenditures totaled between $265 million-$275 million​

* Extraction Oil & Gas - remain on track and on budget with full-year 2017 drilling, completion and capital expenditure schedule

* Extraction Oil & Gas - preliminary estimate for Q2 adjusted EBITDAX, unhedged is between $70.0 million and $79.0 million, up about 45 percent sequentially

* Extraction Oil & Gas - for H2 2017, have 4.5 million barrels of oil and 14.8 million BTU of natural gas hedged.

* Extraction Oil & Gas - for 2018, have 6.9 million barrels of oil and 37.2 million BTU of natural gas hedged

* Extraction Oil & Gas sees for three months ended June 30, 2017, total revenues $117.4 million to $122.2 million

* Q2 revenue view $122.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

