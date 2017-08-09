BRIEF-Extraction Oil & Gas reports Q2 earnings per share $0.02

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Extraction Oil & Gas Inc-

* Extraction Oil & Gas Inc announces second-quarter 2017 results; exceeds second quarter production guidance and increases full-year 2017 crude oil guidance

* Q2 earnings per share $0.02

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Extraction Oil & Gas Inc - second-quarter average net sales volumes of 44,172 barrels of oil equivalent per day

* Extraction oil & gas inc - extraction expects third-quarter 2017 average net sales volumes to be 59-62 mboe/d with 32-33 mbbl/d of crude oil

* Extraction Oil & Gas Inc - increases full year crude oil production guidance to 24-27 mbbl/d

* Extraction Oil & Gas Inc - reaffirms company's previous full-year 2017 equivalent production of 48-54 mboe/d, capital and operating expense guidance