BRIEF-Extraction Oil & Gas reports Q2 earnings per share $0.02
August 9, 2017 / 8:57 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Extraction Oil & Gas reports Q2 earnings per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Extraction Oil & Gas Inc-

* Extraction Oil & Gas Inc announces second-quarter 2017 results; exceeds second quarter production guidance and increases full-year 2017 crude oil guidance

* Q2 earnings per share $0.02

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Extraction Oil & Gas Inc - second-quarter average net sales volumes of 44,172 barrels of oil equivalent per day

* Extraction oil & gas inc - extraction expects third-quarter 2017 average net sales volumes to be 59-62 mboe/d with 32-33 mbbl/d of crude oil

* Extraction Oil & Gas Inc - increases full year crude oil production guidance to 24-27 mbbl/d

* Extraction Oil & Gas Inc - reaffirms company’s previous full-year 2017 equivalent production of 48-54 mboe/d, capital and operating expense guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

