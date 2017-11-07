FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Extraction Oil & Gas reports Q3 loss per share $0.20
November 7, 2017 / 10:58 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

BRIEF-Extraction Oil & Gas reports Q3 loss per share $0.20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Extraction Oil & Gas Inc:

* Extraction Oil & Gas Inc Announces third-quarter 2017 results; exceeds third quarter production guidance and increases full-year 2017 crude oil and equivalent volume guidance

* Q3 loss per share $0.20

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For Q3 average net sales volumes of 62,884 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/D) ​

* Expects fourth-quarter 2017 average net sales volumes to be 65-67 MBOE/D with 32-34 MBBL/D of crude oil​

* Increases its full year 2017 crude oil production guidance to 25.5-26.5 MBBL/D​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
