BRIEF-Extraction Oil & Gas Upsized Offering Amount From $600 Mln To $750 Mln

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Extraction Oil & Gas Inc:

* EXTRACTION OIL & GAS, INC. ANNOUNCES PRICING AND UPSIZE OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

* EXTRACTION OIL & GAS INC - ‍PRICED ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PRIVATE OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE IN 2026​

* EXTRACTION OIL & GAS INC - UPSIZED OFFERING AMOUNT FROM $600 MILLION TO $750 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT

* EXTRACTION OIL & GAS INC - ‍THE SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES WILL BEAR INTEREST AT 5.625% PER ANNUM​