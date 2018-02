Feb 6 (Reuters) - Extreme Networks Inc:

* EXTREME NETWORKS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q2 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.14

* Q2 REVENUE ROSE 48 PERCENT TO $231.1 MILLION

* SEES Q3 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.17 TO $0.24

* SEES Q3 2018 REVENUE $262 MILLION TO $272 MILLION

* ‍GAAP GROSS MARGIN IS TARGETED BETWEEN 56.1% AND 58.4% FOR Q3 2018​

* ‍GAAP EARNINGS ARE TARGETED TO BE BETWEEN A LOSS OF $(0.01) TO $(0.09) PER BASIC SHARE FOR Q3 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: