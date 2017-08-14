BRIEF-Extreme Networks reports Q4 earnings per share $0.11

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Extreme Networks Inc-
* Extreme Networks reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.17
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.11
* Q4 revenue $178.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $172.5 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2018 revenue $200 million to $210 million
* Sees Q1 gaap earnings per share in range of loss of $0.01 - profit of $0.05
* Sees Q1 non-gaap earnings per share in range of $0.11 - $0.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: