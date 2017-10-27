BRIEF-Exxon Mobil reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.93

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp:

* Exxon Mobil earnings rise 50 percent to $4 billion on solid business performance

* Q3 earnings per share $0.93

* Q3 2017 ‍earnings of $4 billion increased 50 percent from q3 of 2016​

* Says Hurricane Harvey reduces earnings by an estimated $160 million, or 4 cents per share in quarter​

* Quarterly total revenues and other income $‍66,165​ million versus $58,677 million

* Quarterly ‍liquids production totaled 2.3 million barrels per day, up 69,000 barrels per day​

* Q3 2017 ‍capital and exploration expenditures were $6 billion, including an aromatics plant acquisition in Singapore​

* Quarterly ‍cash flow from operations and asset sales increased 33 percent to $8.4 billion​

* Quarterly ‍oil-equivalent production was 3.9 million barrels per day, up 2 percent from prior year​

* Quarterly ‍natural gas production was 9.6 billion cubic feet per day, down 16 million cubic feet per day​

* Quarterly worldwide refinery throughput ‍4,287​ kbd versus. 4,365 kbd

* Says ‍upstream earnings were $1.6 billion in Q3 of 2017, up $947 million from Q3 of 2016​

* Quarterly ‍chemical earnings of $1.1 billion were $79 million lower than Q3 of 2016​

* Quarterly ‍downstream earnings were $1.5 billion, up $303 million from Q3 of 2016

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.86, revenue view $63.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S​​

* CEO Darren Woods - “‍generated cash flow from operations and asset sales that more than covered our dividends and net investments in business​”

* Says co acquired an interest in 12 blocks offshore brazil during last bid round completed during quarter​

* ‍Say erly chemical earnings down slightly from year ago on lower commodity margins, hurricane impacts, partially offset by volume growth

* Says last bid round for interest in 12 blocks offshore brazil in quarter resulted in addition of 2 million “high-potential” acres

* Says ‍as part of its annual planning cycle, identified emerging trends such as increasing estimates of available natural gas supplies

* Says ‍in Q4, will incorporate impacts of increasing available natural gas supplies & resulting lower price outlook in its annual planning

* Says Expects to perform an impairment assessment for its North American natural gas asset groups​

* Says increasing estimates of available natural gas supplies likely to place co’s North American natural gas asset groups at risk for potential impairment

* Says not practicable at this time to estimate impact of trends in natural gas market on cash flows for individual asset groups or resulting impairment charges​