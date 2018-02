Feb 2 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp:

* SAYS PLANS FIRST OIL FROM GUYANA LIZA OPERATIONS BY MARCH 2020

* SAYS PLANS TO DRILL 15 TO 20 3-MILE LATERAL WELLS IN NORTH DAKOTA‘S BAKKEN SHALE THIS YEAR

* SAYS SEES ETHYLENE DEMAND GROWING 5 MILLION/TONNES ANNUALLY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)