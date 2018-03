March 6 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp:

* EXXONMOBIL AND SYNTHETIC GENOMICS ALGAE BIOFUELS PROGRAM TARGETS 10,000 BARRELS PER DAY BY 2025

* EXXONMOBIL - ‍PROGRAM ADVANCES TO OUTDOOR TESTING IN CALIFORNIA OF NATURALLY OCCURRING ALGAE STRAINS​