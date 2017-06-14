FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Exxonmobil announces successful Muruk sidetrack production test
June 14, 2017 / 2:09 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Exxonmobil announces successful Muruk sidetrack production test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Exxonmobil

* Exxonmobil announces successful muruk sidetrack production test

* Positive production well test results from Muruk 1 sidetrack 3 well in Papua New Guinea North Highlands

* Muruk 1 sidetrack 3 well successfully flowed gas at a rate of 16 million standard cubic feet per day

* Ppositive production well test results from Muruk 1 sidetrack 3 well in Papua New Guinea North Highlands about 13 miles northwest of hides gas field​

* Production test confirms muruk as a potentially significant new discovery close to existing PNG LNG infrastructure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

