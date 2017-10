Oct 27 (Reuters) - SEPA:

* EXXONMOBIL CHEMICAL SAYS MOSSMORRAN HAVE ADVISED CO THEY ARE IN PROCESS OF STARTING A CONTROLLED SHUTDOWN OF THE PLANT FOLLOWING PROCESS ISSUE - SEPA

* FLARING IS NECESSARY TO CARRY OUT ACTIVITY AND ALLOW PLANT TO RE-START SAFELY ‍- SEPA​ Source text : bit.ly/2gNKud7