FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ExxonMobil Baytown and Beaumont refineries begin fuels production, chemical plants ramping up to normal operations
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 21, 2017 / 9:00 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-ExxonMobil Baytown and Beaumont refineries begin fuels production, chemical plants ramping up to normal operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Exxonmobil

* Baytown and Beaumont refineries have begun producing fuels at reduced rates​

* ‍Baytown chemical plant, mont belvieu plastics plant and beaumont polyethylene plant have resumed normal operations​

* Exxonmobil - ‍crude oil and refined product pipelines in gulf and other regions of texas have restarted as recovery continues from hurricane harvey​

* Exxonmobil - ‍baytown olefins plant is operating at reduced rates​

* Says company is working to restore chemical and lubricants manufacturing operations

* Exxonmobil - ‍offshore production platforms in gulf of mexico and onshore facilities have resumed normal operations​

* Exxonmobil - ‍“fuel supplies available to consumers have largely returned to normal levels​”

* Exxonmobil- pipeline services to all exxonmobil throughput and exchange terminals have been restored

* Exxonmobil - ‍pipelines from baytown to san antonio and irving, texas have returned to full service and terminals in those locations have reopened​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.