BRIEF-Eyegate Announces Top-Line Results For Phase 2B Trial Of EGP-437 In Cataract Surgery

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* EYEGATE ANNOUNCES TOP-LINE RESULTS FOR PHASE 2B TRIAL OF EGP-437 IN CATARACT SURGERY

* EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - IN THE PHASE 2B STUDY, EGP-437 DEMONSTRATED A HIGHER RATE OF SUCCESS COMPARED TO VEHICLE AT ALL TIME POINTS

* EYEGATE- CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF SUBJECT PROPORTIONS WITH DAY 7 ACC COUNT 0, SUBJECTS WITH PAIN SCORE 0 AT DAY 1 DIDN‘T SHOW STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE​

* EYEGATE - ‍EGP-437 SHOWED NUMERICALLY BETTER CLINICAL EFFICACY, DEFINED AS ACC COUNT OF ZERO, THROUGHOUT STUDY, ESPECIALLY AT DAY 14, BEYOND​

* EYEGATE - ‍FOR SECONDARY ENDPOINTS, EGP-437 SHOWED STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENTS IN ACC COUNT AND PAIN SCORE, ON DAY 7 AND DAY 1 RESPECTIVELY​

* EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍EGP-437 ARM DEMONSTRATED A FAVORABLE SAFETY PROFILE WITH NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED​