FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Q2 revenue $148,000
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 7, 2017 / 11:43 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Q2 revenue $148,000

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Eyegate Pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2017 financial results and provides business update

* Q2 revenue $148,000 versus $235,000

* Q2 revenue view $1.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍net loss for Q2 of 2017 was $3.3 million, compared with $3.8 million in Q2 of 2016​

* Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc - cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2017 totaled $11.8 million, compared with $3.6 million as of December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.