BRIEF-EYEMAXX Real Estate announces voluntary offer to swap 2013/2019 bond for 2014/2020 bond

June 21 (Reuters) - EYEMAXX REAL ESTATE AG

* DGAP-ADHOC: EYEMAXX REAL ESTATE AG: EYEMAXX ANNOUNCES VOLUNTARY OFFER TO SWAP 2013/2019 BOND FOR 2014/2020 BOND

* ‍1:1 SWAP IS LIMITED TO A MAXIMUM NOMINAL AMOUNT OF UP TO EUR 4,999,000 AND MAY BE CARRIED OUT FROM 22 JUNE 2017 TO 12 JULY 2017​

* CREDITORS OF 2013/2019 BOND WHO MAKE USE OF EXCHANGE OFFER WILL ALSO RECEIVE ACCRUED BROKEN-PERIOD INTEREST FOR 2013/2019 BOND FOR PERIOD FROM 26 MARCH 2017 TO 20 JULY 2017 IN AMOUNT OF EUR 25.24 PER BOND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)