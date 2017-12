Dec 4 (Reuters) - Ezcorp Inc:

* EZCORP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 21 PAWN STORES IN SINALOA, MEXICO

* EZCORP INC - ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED 21 PAWN STORES LOCATED IN MEXICAN STATE OF SINALOA AND OPERATING UNDER NAME “BAZAREÑO.”

* EZCORP INC - EXPECT THAT ACQUISITION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS

* EZCORP INC - BAZAREÑO ACQUISITION WAS COMPLETED , AND PURCHASE PRICE WAS PAID IN CASH