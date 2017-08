June 29 (Reuters) - F-SECURE OYJ:

* F-SECURE HAS RECEIVED A FAVORABLE RULING REGARDING WITHHOLDING TAXES FOR YEARS 2009-2011

* ‍WILL RECEIVE A TAX CREDIT WORTH APPROXIMATELY 3 MILLION EUROS INCLUDING TAXES AND INTERESTS PAID.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)