Aug 10 (Reuters) - F-SECURE OYJ:

* Q2 REVENUE INCREASED BY 10% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO EUR 43.2 MILLION (39.3M)

* OUTLOOK FOR 2017 IS UNCHANGED

* Q2 EBIT WAS EUR 2.3 MILLION, REPRESENTING 5% OF REVENUE (4.6M, 12%) AND REFLECTING SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENTS IN GROWTH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)