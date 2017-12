Dec 11 (Reuters) - Fabasoft Ag: -

* DGAP-ADHOC: FABASOFT AG: SHARES FROM THE CASH CAPITAL INCREASE PLACED SUCCESSFULLY

* ‍PLACEMENT PRICE OF EACH NEW NO-PAR SHARE WAS EUR 12.30​

* ‍RECEIVED GROSS ISSUING PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 12.3 MILLION FROM CASH CAPITAL INCREASE​