Oct 17 (Reuters) - FABASOFT AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: FABASOFT AG: CONCLUSION OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

* ‍ON 17 OCTOBER 2017 MAXIMUM BUYBACK VOLUME OF EUR 2 MILLION WAS REACHED​

* ‍BOARD OF MANAGEMENT HAS RESOLVED TO END SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)