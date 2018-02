Feb 16 (Reuters) - FABASOFT AG:

* SAID ON THURSDAY HAD INCREASED ITS STAKE IN MINDBREEZE GMBH; MINDBREEZE TAKES FURTHER STEPS TO ADVANCE INTERNATIONALISATION BY MEANS OF A CASH CAPITAL INCREASE AND THE FOUNDATION OF A US SUBSIDIARY

* SHARES WERE PURCHASED FROM THE MANAGEMENT OF MINDBREEZE GMBH, WHICH HAD PREVIOUSLY HELD 35%

* THE PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO KEEP THE PURCHASE PRICE CONFIDENTIAL.