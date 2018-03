March 8 (Reuters) - FABEGE AB:

* FABEGE LEASES 3,800 SQM TO NORTH ALLIANCE IN STOCKHOLM CITY CENTRE

* NORTH ALLIANCE WILL TAKE POSSESSION OF PREMISES AT START OF 2019.

* GREEN LEASE CONTRACT CONCERNS APPROXIMATELY 3,800 SQM AND EXTENDS FOR SEVEN YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)