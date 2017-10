BRIEF-Fabege signs agreement with Bilia and begins development of Haga Norra

Sept 29 (Reuters) - FABEGE AB:

* FABEGE SIGNS AN AGREEMENT WITH BILIA AND BEGINS THE DEVELOPMENT OF HAGA NORRA

* NEW AGREEMENT WITH BILIA MEANS THAT FABEGE CAN NOW BEGIN WITH DEVELOPMENT OF HAGA NORRA DISTRICT

* GREEN RENTAL AGREEMENT WITH BILIA LASTS 20 YEARS AND HAS AN ANNUAL RENT OF SEK 57M.

* FABEGE'S INVESTMENT IS ESTIMATED TO APPROXIMATELY SEK 1.1BN INCLUDING AN EVACUATION- AND INVESTMENT CONTRIBUTION TO BILIA