BRIEF-Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Says Facebook's next update is to promote news from local sources

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc:

* FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS MAKING A SERIES OF UPDATES TO SHOW MORE HIGH QUALITY, TRUSTED NEWS

* FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS NEXT UPDATE IS TO PROMOTE NEWS FROM LOCAL SOURCES

* FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS “STARTING TODAY, WE‘RE GOING TO SHOW MORE STORIES FROM NEWS SOURCES IN YOUR LOCAL TOWN OR CITY”

* FACEBOOK INC CEO ZUCKERBERG SAYS STARTING LATEST UPDATE FIRST IN THE US, AND GOAL IS TO EXPAND TO MORE COUNTRIES THIS YEAR‍​

* FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS "IF YOU FOLLOW A LOCAL PUBLISHER OR IF SOMEONE SHARES A LOCAL STORY, IT MAY SHOW UP HIGHER IN NEWS FEED"