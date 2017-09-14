BRIEF-Facebook introduces a new center for crisis response on Facebook

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc
* Facebook introduces a new center for crisis response on Facebook
* Facebook Inc - crisis response tools, including safety check, community help, fundraisers, will be accessible in new center called crisis response
* Facebook Inc - beginning sept 14, people will also be able to see more crisis-related content
* Facebook Inc - safety check activations and related information may also appear in news feed to help provide additional details about a crisis