BRIEF-Facebook reports Q3 earnings per share $‍1.59​

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc
* Facebook reports third quarter 2017 results
* Facebook Inc - qtrly earnings per share $1.59
* Facebook Inc - daus were 1.37 billion on average for September 2017, an increase of 16% year-over-year
* Facebook Inc - qtrly total revenue $10,328 million versus $7,011 million
* Facebook Inc - headcount was 23,165 as of September 30, 2017, an increase of 47% year-over-year
* Facebook Inc - qtrly advertising revenue $10,142 million versus $6,816 million
* Facebook Inc - maus were 2.07 billion as of September 30, 2017, an increase of 16% year-over-year
* Facebook Inc - qtrly operating margin 50 percent versus 44 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.28, revenue view $9.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Facebook Inc - mobile advertising revenue represented about 88% of advertising revenue for q3 2017, up from about 84% of advertising revenue in q3 2016
* Facebook CEO says “serious about preventing abuse on our platforms,” investing so much in security that it will impact co’s profitability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: