Feb 16 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc:

* FACEBOOK SAYS “TODAY‘S NEWS CONFIRMS OUR ANNOUNCEMENT LAST YEAR THAT FOREIGN ACTORS CONDUCTED A COORDINATED AND SUSTAINED EFFORT TO ATTACK OUR DEMOCRACY”

* FACEBOOK SAYS “CONTINUING TO WORK CLOSELY WITH THE FBI, THE DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY AND OTHER COMPANIES ON BETTER WAYS TO PROTECT OUR COUNTRY” Further company coverage: