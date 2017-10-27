BRIEF-Facebook says making advertising more transparent, not just for political ads‍​

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc :

* Facebook says going to make advertising more transparent, and not just for political ads‍​

* Facebook - Starting Nov, people will be able to click “View Ads” on a page & view ads a page is running, whether or not user viewing is in audience for ad‍​

* Facebook - As part of documentation, advertisers may be required to identify they are running election-related advertising, verify their entity, location​

* Facebook Inc says will start test of “View Ads” feature in Canada, roll it out to U.S. by this summer, ahead of U.S. midterm elections in November‍​

* Facebook says when it expands ‘View Ads’ feature to U.S., it plans to build archive of federal-election related ads to show current, historical ads‍​

* Facebook - For political advertisers not proactively disclosing themselves, co is building machine learning tools to find them & require them to verify identity