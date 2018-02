BRIEF-Facebook Says To Prohibit Ads Promoting Cryptocurrency, ICOs

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc:

* FACEBOOK ANNOUNCES NEW ADS POLICY TO IMPROVE “INTEGRITY AND SECURITY” OF FINANCIAL PRODUCT AND SERVICES ADS

* TO PROHIBIT ADS PROMOTING FINANCIAL PRODUCTS & SERVICES RELATED TO MISLEADING/DECEPTIVE PROMOTION PRACTICES, SUCH AS INITIAL COIN OFFERINGS, CRYPTOCURRENCY

* “POLICY IS INTENTIONALLY BROAD WHILE WE WORK TO BETTER DETECT DECEPTIVE AND MISLEADING ADVERTISING PRACTICES”

* WILL REVISIT THE POLICY "AND HOW WE ENFORCE IT AS OUR SIGNALS IMPROVE" Source text: bit.ly/2FuwawS Further company coverage: