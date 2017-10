Sept 27 (Reuters) -

* Facebook CEO Zuckerberg says want to respond to President Trump’s tweet this morning claiming Facebook “has always been against him”

* Facebook CEO Zuckerberg says after election made a comment that I thought idea misinformation on Facebook changed outcome of election was “crazy idea”

* Facebook CEO Zuckerberg says calling idea misinformation on Facebook changing the outcome of the election crazy was “dismissive and I regret it” Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)