Oct 17 (Reuters) - FACHOWCY.PL VENTURES SA:

* PLANS TO RAISE SHARE CAPITAL THROUGH NEW SHARES ISSUANCE

* TO ISSUE 40.0 MILLION SHARES AT ISSUE PRICE OF 0.10 ZLOTY PER SHARE AND 10.2 MILLION SHARES AT 0.27 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* NEW SHARES TO BE ISSUED WITHOUT PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)