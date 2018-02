Feb 7 (Reuters) - FAGRON NV:

* REG-FAGRON TURNOVER INCREASED BY 3.6% TO € 436.9 MILLION AND NET PROFIT INCREASED TO € 47.0 MILLION

* FY REBITDA INCREASED 5.7% TO EUR 95.7 MILLION OR 21.9% OF TURNOVER

* FY EBIT INCREASED 317.2% TO EUR 74.6 MILLION OR 17.1% OF TURNOVER

* STRONG OPERATIONAL CASH FLOW OF EUR 84.2 MILLION

* DIVIDEND PROPOSAL OF EUR 0.10 PER SHARE

* FURTHER GROWTH OF TURNOVER AND PROFITABILITY EXPECTED IN 2018

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 47.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 18.1 MILLION YEAR AGO