* H1 ‍NET PROFIT INCREASES 27.0% TO EUR 21.1 MILLION ​

* H1 REBITDA INCREASES 5.6% TO EUR 48.1 MILLION OR 21.7% OF TURNOVER

* H1 TURNOVER INCREASES 5.5% TO EUR 221.7 MILLION