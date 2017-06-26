BRIEF-Fair Isaac enters into amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement

June 26 (Reuters) - Fair Isaac Corp:

* Fair Isaac - co entered into an amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement dated December 30, 2014 with several banks, financial institutions

* Fair Isaac Corp says amendment increases revolving commitment by $100 million - SEC filing

* Fair Isaac Corp - after giving effect to amendment, revolving commitment under credit facility is $500 million - SEC filing

* Fair Isaac - amendment also provides co with option to increase commitments under credit facility by another $100 million, subject to certain terms & conditions Source text: (bit.ly/2sUrThd) Further company coverage: