Nov 9 (Reuters) - FAIR VALUE REIT AG

* 9-MONTH ‍EBIT INCREASES BY AROUND 41% ON PREVIOUS-YEAR PERIOD TO EUR 15.0 MILLION​

* 9MTH FFO INCREASES BY AROUND 20% TO EUR 5.3 MILLION‍​

* ‍ANNUAL FORECAST FOR 2017 AND TARGET DIVIDEND CONFIRMED​

* 9MTH GROUP NET PROFIT INCREASES BY AROUND 63% TO EUR 7.4 MILLION

* 9MTH NET RENTAL INCOME INCREASED FROM EUR 11.6 MILLION TO EUR 12.6 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)