2 months ago
BRIEF-Fairfax Financial to sell a portion of Tembec stake
June 9, 2017 / 9:54 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Fairfax Financial to sell a portion of Tembec stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd:

* Fairfax to sell a portion of Tembec

* Fairfax Financial- sold, through subsidiaries, 2.6 million shares of Tembec representing approximately 2.6 pct of issued and outstanding shares

* Fairfax Financial Holdings - Tembec shares were sold over facilities of toronto stock exchange at an average price of approximately $4.35 per share

* Fairfax Financial - Fairfax, through its subsidiaries, continues to hold about 17.4 pct of issued and outstanding shares of Tembec Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

