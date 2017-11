Nov 6 (Reuters) - Fairfax Media Ltd-

* Domain separation approved by Federal Court Of Australia

* ‍Domain is expected to commence trading on ASX on Thursday 16 november 2017 under ASX code “DHA”​

* ‍Federal Court of Australia today approved scheme of arrangement for separation of Domain Holdings Australia​

* ‍Separation is expected to be implemented on wednesday 22 november 2017​