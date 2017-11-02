FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fairfax Media shareholders vote in favour of Domain spin-off
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 2, 2017 / 12:43 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Fairfax Media shareholders vote in favour of Domain spin-off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Fairfax Media Ltd

* Board concluded Domain separation is in best interests of Fairfax shareholders

* Directors unanimously recommend shareholders vote in favour of Domain separation

* Subject to shareholder approval of capital reduction, and court approval, expect Domain to commence trading on ASX on 16 Nov

* “‍Vote on domain will see co take next step in its evolution as separate asx-listed co, led by antony catalano as CEO”​

* Scheme meeting relating to domain separation received overwhelming support from shareholders‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
