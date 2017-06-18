FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Fairfax Media updates on market speculation regarding Macquarie Media
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 18, 2017 / 11:30 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Fairfax Media updates on market speculation regarding Macquarie Media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Fairfax Media Ltd:

* Market speculation regarding Macquarie Media,MRN-FXJ.AX

* Fairfax has received attached letter from Singleton consortium

* Fairfax shareholders do not need to take any action in response to Singleton consortium's letter

* Fairfax is not seeking offers or undertaking a process to realise its investment in Macquarie Media

* Notes that Macquarie Media is separately listed ASX co

* Notes recent press speculation regarding potential offer for co's 54.5% shareholding in Macquarie Media by a consortium of investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

