BRIEF-Fairfax sells shares of ICICI Lombard

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd:

* Fairfax sells shares of ICICI Lombard

* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - ‍shares were sold as part of ICICI Lombard’s Initial Public Offering, which values ICICI Lombard at RS. 30,000 crore​

* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - ‍upon completion of transaction, fairfax’s share ownership in ICICI Lombard will be about 9.9%​

* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - unit has sold 12% of shares of ICICI Lombard for gross proceeds of approximately $548 million​