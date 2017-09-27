FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fairfax sells shares of ICICI Lombard
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
September 27, 2017 / 12:17 PM / in 22 days

BRIEF-Fairfax sells shares of ICICI Lombard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd:

* Fairfax sells shares of ICICI Lombard

* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - ‍shares were sold as part of ICICI Lombard’s Initial Public Offering, which values ICICI Lombard at RS. 30,000 crore​

* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - ‍upon completion of transaction, fairfax’s share ownership in ICICI Lombard will be about 9.9%​

* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - unit has sold 12% of shares of ICICI Lombard for gross proceeds of approximately $548 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

