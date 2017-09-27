BRIEF-Fairfax sells shares of ICICI Lombard

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd:
* Fairfax sells shares of ICICI Lombard
* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - shares were sold as part of ICICI Lombard’s Initial Public Offering, which values ICICI Lombard at RS. 30,000 crore
* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - upon completion of transaction, fairfax’s share ownership in ICICI Lombard will be about 9.9%
* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - unit has sold 12% of shares of ICICI Lombard for gross proceeds of approximately $548 million