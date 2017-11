BRIEF-FAIRMOUNT SANTROL COMPLETES DEBT REFINANCING WITH NEW $700 MLN LOAN FACILITY

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc:

* FAIRMOUNT SANTROL COMPLETES DEBT REFINANCING WITH A NEW $700 MILLION, 5-YEAR TERM LOAN FACILITY AND SECURES A NEW $125 MILLION, 5-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* ‍EXPECTS TO INCUR APPROXIMATELY $8 MILLION FOR CASH FEES AND OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH REFINANCING IN Q4 2017​

* EXPECTS TO BOOK NON-CASH WRITE-OFF OF DEFERRED FINANCING FEES ASSOCIATED WITH PRIOR TERM LOANS & REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN Q4 ​

* ENTERED AGREEMENT FOR NEW TERM LOAN B, CREDIT FACILITY TO REFINANCE MAJORITY OF EXISTING TERM B-2 LOANS,EXTENDED TERM B-1 LOANS​