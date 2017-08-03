BRIEF-Fairmount Santrol Q2 earnings per share $0.05

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc

* Fairmount Santrol announces second-quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.05

* Q2 revenue $233.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $231.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fairmount Santrol Holdings - ‍full-year 2017 ongoing capital expenditures, excluding New Kermit, Texas site, still expected between $47 million to $50 million​

* Fairmount Santrol Holdings - sees total capex & leasehold interest payments of $100 million to $110 million related to Kermit site over next 12 months​