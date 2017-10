Oct 10 (Reuters) - Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp

* Faiveley Transport signs contracts to provide components/systems for new Paris trains

* Says ‍subsidiary has been awarded contracts worth more than $100 million by Alstom and Bombardier Transportation​

* Says ‍deliveries are expected to start by September 2018 and to be completed by 2022​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: