Nov 29 (Reuters) - Falco Resources Ltd:

* FALCO RESOURCES- ‍IN CONNECTION WITH C$10 MILLION LOAN PROVIDED BY OSISKO ON MAY 30, 2016, BOTH COS AGREED TO EXTEND MATURITY BY ADDITIONAL 6 MONTHS TO MAY 31 2018​

* FALCO RESOURCES LTD - ‍UNDER CERTAIN EVENTS OF DEFAULT, OSISKO MAY, AT ITS OPTION, REQUIRE REPAYMENT OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND ACCRUED INTEREST IN CASH​