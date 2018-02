Feb 21(Reuters) - Falco Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it will acquire 550,000 shares of ODK Solutions Co Ltd for 251.9 million yen in total

* Says it will increase voting power in ODK Solutions to 10.4 percent from 3.9 percent

* Says payment date on March 12

