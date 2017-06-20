FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FalconStor Software says board approved comprehensive plan to increase operating performance
June 20, 2017 / 1:39 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-FalconStor Software says board approved comprehensive plan to increase operating performance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Falconstor Software Inc

* Falconstor software inc - june 2017, board approved comprehensive plan to increase operating performance - sec filing

* Falconstor software - expects plan when combined with previous workforce reductions in q2 of fiscal 2017 will have reduced co's workforce to about 90 employees

* Falconstor software - realignment, reduction in workforce are anticipated to result in annualized cost savings of approximately $10.0 million

* Falconstor software inc - in connection with plan, company expects to incur total estimated charges of up to $800,000, consisting primarily of severance Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2sOGQnt) Further company coverage:

