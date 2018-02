Feb 26 (Reuters) - Fallbrook Technologies Inc:

* ROGER WOOD NAMED CEO AND CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF FALLBROOK TECHNOLOGIES INC AS COMPANY ANNOUNCES VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDINGS

* SAYS RELATED TO BANKRUPTCY FILING, ENTERED RESTRUCTURING SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH SOME OF LARGEST CREDITORS TO SUPPORT PLAN OF REORGANIZATION

* SAYS SUBJECT TO BANKRUPTCY COURT APPROVAL, CO HAS AGREEMENT TO SECURE DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION FINANCING & POST-EXIT FINANCING