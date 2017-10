Oct 3 (Reuters) - Family Zone Cyber Safety Ltd:

* Family Zone signs deal with Malaysia’s no. 1 telco operator

* Agreement is for Maxis to resell Family Zone in both bundled and standalone offerings as part of locally branded proposition

* ‍Signs​ ​agreement​ ​with​ ​Malaysia‘s​ ​Maxis Communications​​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: