FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Famous Dave's of America ‍eliminates Chief Accounting Officer position
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 10, 2017 / 9:26 PM / in 9 days

BRIEF-Famous Dave's of America ‍eliminates Chief Accounting Officer position

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Famous Dave’s of America Inc

* Famous Dave’s of America - on Oct 9, co ‍committed to plan that will result in co incurring reserve for cash charges of about $600,000 to $1.0 million​

* Famous Dave’s of America -sees majority of charges of approximately $600,000-$1.0 million to be recognized in Q4 2017,remainder recognized through Q2 2019​

* Famous Dave's of America - ‍ effective Oct 4, board eliminated position held by John Beckman, co's former Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer​ Source : (bit.ly/2ybgUlQ) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.