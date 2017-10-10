BRIEF-Famous Dave's of America ‍eliminates Chief Accounting Officer position

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Famous Dave’s of America Inc

* Famous Dave’s of America - on Oct 9, co ‍committed to plan that will result in co incurring reserve for cash charges of about $600,000 to $1.0 million​

* Famous Dave’s of America -sees majority of charges of approximately $600,000-$1.0 million to be recognized in Q4 2017,remainder recognized through Q2 2019​

* Famous Dave's of America - ‍ effective Oct 4, board eliminated position held by John Beckman, co's former Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer​ Source : (bit.ly/2ybgUlQ) Further company coverage: